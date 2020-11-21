Wayne McGuire



G. Wayne McGuire, 75, of Danville, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 after an unexpected, massive heart attack. He was born on November 27, 1944 in Danville, Va. to the late Gollard and Virgie McGuire. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred "Millie" Dunford McGuire and sisters, Rosa May McGuire and Hilda McGuire Bivens.



Loving father of Kim Demont of Danville, Va., Jon (Denise) McGuire of Boones Mill, Va., Greg (Valerie) McGuire of Bluffton, S.C., and Ketura (Antuan) Cohen of Maple Valley, Wash. Proud grandfather to Scott McGuire, Chase McGuire, Kailx McGuire, Grace McGuire, and Blake Cohen. Loving brother to Bobby McGuire, David (Pam) McGuire, Darlene (Danny) Worley, Danny McGuire, and Donna (Dickie) Carter, all of Danville. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Wayne attended George Washington High School. His life's work took him from jobs at Pet Dairy to owning his own laundromat and dry cleaner to working at Swedwood (IKEA) manufacturing and many others inbetween. Even in retirement he spent time delivering vehicles for local dealerships. As an avid sports fan he played baseball in school, played soccer as an adult and enjoyed golf with friends and family. His love for youth sports led him to coaching in little league, soccer, and high school baseball. A close second to his obsession with sports was his love for the outdoors. If it wasn't fishing season, it was hunting season. That's just the way he looked at the calendar. Shockingly enough, the Saturday before he passed, he harvested a beautiful 9-point whitetail deer and drug it out of the woods on his own.



Wayne was a hugger (COVID or not!). It was not optional. It was the only way he knew how to be. Ask anyone - he always approached with a smile, arms wide open, and a boisterous laugh; and sent them away, always, with an amen. His warm heart and gentle soul were never more on display than during Millie's long battle with ovarian cancer. Wayne was the rock by her side and lovingly cared for her throughout her illness. To many, he was the kindest man they had ever known. To those closest to him he was just "Mac."



Wayne was a man of faith and was blessed with a wonderful church family at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church on N Main St, Danville, Va.



Visitation will be on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Norris Funeral Home, Franklin Turnpike, from 2 until 3 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Burial Park in Danville. Pastor Myron Bruce will be officiating. Other times the family will be at his residence.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to God's Pit Crew Inc., 2499 N Main St, Danville, VA 24540, (434) 836-4472.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 21, 2020.