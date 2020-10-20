Menu
Wendy Weatherford DeBaere
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
Wendy Weatherford DeBaere

October 17, 1970 - October 17, 2020

Wendy Weatherford DeBaere, age 50, of 100 Gobbler Ln., Dry Fork, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

Mrs. DeBaere was born on October 17, 1970, in Danville, Va., a daughter of Franklin Weatherford and Linda Sue Cundiff Weatherford. She lived most of her life in Danville where she was employed as a secretary with WS Construction.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Christina DeBaere-Echols, Amber DeBaere and Bobby DeBaere; granddaughters, Savannah Echols and Hazel Hankins; and brother, Randy Weatherford (Deanna Weatherford).

Mrs. DeBaere was predeceased by her sister, Lisa Weatherford and her former husband, Tony DeBaere.

Funeral services will be conducted at Swicegood Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. with Pastor Avery Dalton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and at other times the family will be at the residence. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens.

Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the DeBaere family.

Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker, and www.godanriver.com.

Swicegood Funeral Home

564 West Main St. Danville, Virginia 24541

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 20, 2020.
