Whitney Shields Cobbs
Whitney Shields Cobbs, age 97, passed away on October 6, 2021, at Sovah-Danville Hospital following a stroke. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Vester Shields and Myrtle Lester Shields; sisters, Stanley Presto, Ryland Coggins, Judith Durham, and Ruby Spencer; and brother, Jack Shields.
She is survived by her husband, William Cobbs; sons, Archer (Sandra) and Charles (Sandra) Gravely; sister, Barbara Collie; grandchildren, Jessica (Randy) and William Gravely; great-grandsons, Theo and Dominick Austin, and many nieces and nephews. She was married to the late Archer Gravely Jr. from 1945 to 1969.
Whitney was born on August 16, 1924, on a tobacco farm in Spring Garden, graduated from Averett College in 1944, worked for many years as an administrative assistant for the Danville Mental Health Clinic, and retired from the Virginia Probation and Parole Office. She was a member of the Ascension Lutheran Church in Danville.
Whitney was a kind and thoughtful person who showed her love of family by preparing wonderful meals. She was a great cook and getting the food just right was a passion in her life. She was active and mentally sharp until her final days. Whitney was a lively, entertaining presence and talented storyteller; she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the Ascension Lutheran Church followed by a graveside service at Highland Burial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on the day of the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Ascension Lutheran Church, 314 W. Main Street, Danville, VA 24541.
Townes Funeral Home, 215 West Main Street, is serving the Cobbs family. Please sign guestbook at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 10, 2021.