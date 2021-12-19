Wiley Thomas Guill
Wiley "Buck" Thomas Guill of Danville, Virginia, passed away on December 17, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born on November 19, 1933, to the late Vivian Lee Hodnett Guill and the late James David Guill Sr. in Pittsylvania County, Virginia. He was also predeceased by his wife, Martha Abbott Guill and brothers, David Guill and Roy Guill.
Wiley was a member of North Main Baptist Church and he was a superintendent for Lane Construction. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also was a member of The Improved Order of Red Men.
He is survived by his son, Barry Guill (Suzanne) of Ringgold, Va.; stepdaughter, Janet McGregor; grandsons, Richard Cook and Randy Cook; and sister, Venice Rocchi.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Highland Burial Park with the Reverend Fred Unger officiating. Military Honors will be provided by American Legion Post 1097. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services' Mt. Hermon Chapel. At other times the family will receive friends at the residence of Barry Guill.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Guill family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2021.