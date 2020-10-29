William B. "Bill" Stephens Jr.
Bill lost his four weeks' long battle with Covid-19 on Sunday night, the 25th of October, with his partner by his side. He tried so desperately to stay here with all his friends and family. His passing leaves an empty place in so many lives that simply cannot be filled.
Early on, Bill graduated from George Washington High School and Danville Community College. Bill more recently retired from American National Bank, where he worked for 46 years, rising from the mailroom to become Vice President of Technology Development.
During his spare time, Bill always made beautiful music. Over 30 years' time, he shared his lovely tenor voice through several choirs, including the Mount Vernon Methodist Church, the Greensboro Choral Society, and later with the Bel Canto Company. Bill gave back to the musical community in many ways, including serving as past President of the Music Arts Guild of the University of North Carolina of Greensboro.
Bill loved to travel and experience new things. Never has there been a happier person than Bill rolling his suitcase off the jetway in some foreign country, passport in hand, and ready for another adventure. His warmth, smile, laugh, genuine friendship, and obvious enjoyment of life will be so deeply missed by all of us.
Bill leaves behind his life partner of 22 years, Richard L. Metcalf, of Greensboro, NC; his mother, Vera G. Stephens of the residence, his sister, Anne M. Stephens, her husband Andy Pickeral, their daughter Ali Stephens-Pickeral, all of Danville and his brother Thomas E. Stephens and his wife Rhonda Stephens, from Ringgold, VA.
He is preceded in death by his father, William B. Stephens, Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Danville, VA with the Reverend Jae Cho officiating. The family appreciates that those in attendance wear masks and follow the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Also, due to the Covid-19 constraints, there will be no visitation at the home, but please visit Bill any time between 9:00 am and 8:30 pm at Townes Funeral Home 215 W. Main Street, Danville, VA. 434-793-1211.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Bel Canto Company, 200 N. Davie St. Box 8, Greensboro, NC 27401. 336-333-2220, or the Church of your choosing.
