Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Danville and Rockingham County Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Reed" Barker
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street
Danville, VA
William "Reed" Barker

July 9, 1943 - October 2, 2021

William "Reed" Barker left his earthly home on Saturday, October 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and entered his eternal home to be with his beloved wife and infant son.

Reed was born July 9, 1943 to W.A. "Alvis" Barker and Annie "Duck" Barker. He was raised in the Ringgold community and graduated from Dan River High School, class of 1962.

He was a payroll clerk for VDOT in the Ringgold branch office until he was called to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He served faithfully until he was discharged on May 10, 1971. Upon his return from the Army he returned to VDOT as part of the surveying team and was responsible for surveying and helping with placement of several major highways and bridges. He then took a job with Farm Bureau, where he worked with local farmers to help provide for their insurance needs.

Upon the arrival of Kroger Grocery store to Danville, he once again changed careers and worked for 20 plus years in the meat department as a meat cutter and then as assistant meat manager. He then went to work for Old Dutch as the meat manager at the North Main location for over 20 years until his retirement. After retiring, he continued to work part-time for Old Dutch at all their locations as a fill in whenever someone had surgery or vacation needs. He worked at Midtown Market in the meat Department for a short time until he decided to "retire" once again. Upon his last retirement, he stayed busy by helping his neighbors with yard work and small projects.

He was an active and faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Spares and Pairs Sunday school class, sang in the choir, and was on the hospitality team where he helped during VBS and various church events. He was on the scholarship team, where he helped many deserving young people to continue their education on the college level.

Reed was an active member of the American Legion Post 0141.

He fought a courageous and tiring battle against Glioblastoma "GBM" which is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Burnett (Mel); two grandchildren; a brother, Wesley Barker (Violet) of Ringgold; a sister, Carolyn Raunswinder of Alexandria, Va.; three nephews, one niece; and his longtime special friend, Bettie Keatts and her family.

His family would like to thank Susan Mathena – patient navigator at SOVAH Oncology, Commonwealth Hospice, and a special thanks to Jennifer, Carolyn and Sara.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Townes Funeral Home from 6 until 7:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hillcrest Baptist Church Scholarship or Building Fund in Reed's memory.

Townes Funeral Home is serving the Barker family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com.


Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m.
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
215 West Main Street, Danville, VA
Oct
6
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Townes Funeral Home & Crematory - Danville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Very sorry for your loss of Reed. He was a great member of our family. He was having major health problems. He is in a better place now with no continuing pain. I am sorry that Linda and I can not attend the services and meet the the family. Jim and Linda Bennett
James P Bennett
October 5, 2021
Reed was a very well loved person. Will always be in our hearts and memories and missed by all who knew him. Prayers for family and friends.
Rhonda Phelps
October 5, 2021
So sorry to hear about Reel I work with him at Kroger´s for years . May God comfort the family during this difficult time. God bless the famil
Debra Hankins
Work
October 4, 2021
We grew up with Reed who was an integral part of our friends at Kentuck Baptist Church and Dan River High School. It is so sad that he is gone. He has always been a good friend and we will miss him.
Bob and Barbara Evans
Friend
October 4, 2021
My condolences to the family and friends on your loss. My Prayers are with you all. Reed was a good man, he taught me what I know about the meat department today. He will surely be missed.
Kathy Nelson
Work
October 4, 2021
We knew Reed for many years as a friend and as our meat cutter at Old Dutch. He will be missed by all that knew him. MAY GOD BLESS ALL THE FAMILY AT THIS TIME!!!
Joe and Martha Doss
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results