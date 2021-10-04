William "Reed" Barker
July 9, 1943 - October 2, 2021
William "Reed" Barker left his earthly home on Saturday, October 2, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and entered his eternal home to be with his beloved wife and infant son.
Reed was born July 9, 1943 to W.A. "Alvis" Barker and Annie "Duck" Barker. He was raised in the Ringgold community and graduated from Dan River High School, class of 1962.
He was a payroll clerk for VDOT in the Ringgold branch office until he was called to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He served faithfully until he was discharged on May 10, 1971. Upon his return from the Army he returned to VDOT as part of the surveying team and was responsible for surveying and helping with placement of several major highways and bridges. He then took a job with Farm Bureau, where he worked with local farmers to help provide for their insurance needs.
Upon the arrival of Kroger Grocery store to Danville, he once again changed careers and worked for 20 plus years in the meat department as a meat cutter and then as assistant meat manager. He then went to work for Old Dutch as the meat manager at the North Main location for over 20 years until his retirement. After retiring, he continued to work part-time for Old Dutch at all their locations as a fill in whenever someone had surgery or vacation needs. He worked at Midtown Market in the meat Department for a short time until he decided to "retire" once again. Upon his last retirement, he stayed busy by helping his neighbors with yard work and small projects.
He was an active and faithful member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, where he was a member of the Spares and Pairs Sunday school class, sang in the choir, and was on the hospitality team where he helped during VBS and various church events. He was on the scholarship team, where he helped many deserving young people to continue their education on the college level.
Reed was an active member of the American Legion Post 0141.
He fought a courageous and tiring battle against Glioblastoma "GBM" which is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Burnett (Mel); two grandchildren; a brother, Wesley Barker (Violet) of Ringgold; a sister, Carolyn Raunswinder of Alexandria, Va.; three nephews, one niece; and his longtime special friend, Bettie Keatts and her family.
His family would like to thank Susan Mathena – patient navigator at SOVAH Oncology, Commonwealth Hospice, and a special thanks to Jennifer, Carolyn and Sara.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Townes Funeral Home from 6 until 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hillcrest Baptist Church Scholarship or Building Fund in Reed's memory.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Barker family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2021.