William Barry Bridgen Sr.
William Barry Bridgen Sr. of Danville, Virginia, passed away on December 26, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born on November 18, 1938, to the late Iola Gae Palmo Bridgen and the late William Curtis Franklin Bridgen in Indiana Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife Beverly Ann Brooks Bridgen.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Barry Bridgen (Denise) of Danville, Virginia, Troy Bridgen of Danville, Virginia, and Curtis Bridgen of Danville, Virginia; his sisters, Beverly, Wannel, and Dawn; his grandchildren, Chase and Chelsey; and his great-grandchildren, Willie and Sutton.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Mt Hermon Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville, VA 24540, or to the Danville/Pittsylvania County Pet Center, 11880 US-29, Chatham, VA 24531.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Bridgen family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 29, 2021.