William Clifton Tate



August 18, 1944 - October 18, 2020



Internment notice of "Tate's" cremains at Danville National Cemetery, 721 Lee Street, Danville, VA 24541, on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 26, 2020.