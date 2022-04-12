William H. Ellington Jr.
March 30, 1954 - April 9, 2022
William Howard Ellington Jr., 68, of 12 Kimberly Ave, Danville, Va., died on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Duke University Hospital after a decline in health for the past few months.
Mr. Ellington was born on March 30, 1954 in Danville, Va., a son of the late William H. Ellington Sr. and Clara Lee Thurman Ellington. He spent all of his life in the Danville area where he was an exterminator for Crawford Pest Control until his retirement.
Mr. Ellington enjoyed playing golf and shooting pool. He was a member of the APA Pool Association and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ellington was predeceased by his brothers, Buddy and David Ellington.
Survivors include, his daughters, Carla Ellington of Pelham, N.C. and Rachel Ellington of Danville, Va.; a son, William H. Ellington III of Danville, Va.; grandchildren, Isaiah and Matthew Poole; sisters, Linda Williams (George) and Judy Edmunds, both of Danville, Va.; a brother, Fred Thurman (Josephine) of Danville, Va.; a very special nephew, Christopher Edmunds; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel with the Reverend James Mayes officiating. Interment will follow the service in Schoolfield Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 7:30 p.m. and at other times prior to the service, the family will be at his residence, 12 Kimberly Ave, Danville, VA 24541. After the funeral service on Thursday, the family will be at the residence of his sister, Linda Williams, at 218 Robin Drive, Danville, VA 24541.
