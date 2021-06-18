Dr. William Singleton Ogden



May 29, 1940 - June 15, 2021



Dr. William Singleton Ogden died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born on May 29, 1940, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Monroe G. Ogden of Macon, Georgia.



His athletic and academic talents were apparent at an early age and were recognized when he graduated with honors from Lanier Boys High School in 1958, Magna Cum Laude from Presbyterian College in 1961, and first in his class from the Medical College of Ga. in 1965. At Presbyterian College he was named to the Associated Press All American Football Team as both a guard and a tackle as well as to the Academic All American Team. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and was later inducted into Graves Province Court of Honor; the highest alumni award given. In medical school, he served as president of his class as well as president of Alpha Omega Alpha honor fraternity. Dr. Ogden completed a straight medicine internship at the University of Virginia, followed by a year of general surgery and four years of orthopedic residency at Duke. There, he developed the Ogden Band and Plate, revolutionizing management of periprosthetic fractures when manufactured in 1976. Throughout residency he had numerous publications, was named the National Cancer Fellow in 1967, the Piedmont Orthopedic Society and American Academy of Cerebral Palsy fellowships in 1968, the Southern Medical Fellow in 1969, and the South Medical Association Research Award in 1970. It was while serving as a major in the U.S. Army, where he cared for many who had returned from active duty in VietNam, that he decided to enter private practice rather than return to an academic career at Duke. He began a Clinical Associate Professorship at Duke in 1972 while practicing in Danville, Va.



Tragedy struck in 1982 when his first born and only son was killed in a car accident, leading him and his wife, Lou, to establish the Bill Ogden Jr. Memorial Travel Fellowship at Duke providing funds for a resident to travel to the annual Piedmont Meeting, and the Bill Ogden Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Presbyterian College, which provides tuition for a pre-med student. These gifts afforded them membership in the Duke Founders Club and the William Plumer Jacobs Society ar PC. In 1986, Dr. Ogden moved his family to Whiteville, N.C. where he practiced for 15 years. He continued to publish a range of topics and received national acclaim for the Ogden Anchor, one of the many implants he developed during his career. He served as chairman of the Piedmont Orthopedic Foundation in 1992 and as chairman of the Goldner Chair Fund at Duke from 1992-1998.



In 2000, Dr. Ogden moved his family to their home in Montreat, N.C., and he began work as Chairman of Orthopedics at the Asheville N.C. VA Hospital, teaching the Duke residents during their rotation. In 2001 he was Honored Guest at the Piedmont Orthopedic Society. He is a Shands Circle member of OREF, recipient of the Frank Bassett, 111, Teaching Award in 2004, Honored Guest of the NC Orthopedic Society in 2005, awarded an Honorary Doctor of Public Service from Presbyterian College in 2007. He received the Gold P award from Presbyterian College, the highest alumni award given. He was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and he was recognized by Duke as a mentor and as one of the five Giants of Duke Orthopedics.



Dr. Ogden grew up Episcopalian and has been an active Presbyterian serving as a Deacon and Elder in his church. He was a gifted banjo player who encouraged music in his family. He was a master gunsmith and passed on his passion for fine shotguns and shooting to his children and grandchildren. From junior high school days he wrote articles on hunting and shooting for local newspapers.



Dr. Ogden retired from 45 years of medical practice at the age of 75 and moved home to Lake Waccamaw, N.C. to battle the progression of parkinson's disease.



Dr. Ogden was preceded in death by his son, Bill Jr., his parents, three brothers, and one sister.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wil Lou Gray; six daughters, Dr. Kea O. Cassada; Ron, Gray O. Ibbeken, Dr. Mary Macdonald Ogden (Motley), Dr. Greg Motley, Kathryn O. Humphreys, Dr. Anna O. Clark; Howell, Genie O Almand; 13 grandchildren, Augusta Cassada Irvine; Clark, Dr. Ron Cassada Jr., Hamilton Ibbeken, Anabell Motley, Mary Laci Motley, Isabel



Humphreys, Evans Humphreys, Rogers Clark Jr., Margaret Clark, Bill Clark, Mari Liza Almand, Anna Douglas Almand, Sarah Dial Almand; three sisters, Dot O. Brown, Sue O. Ballard; Mike, Mary O. Lasley, and many nieces and nephews.



The family extends appreciation to the hospice team, Christie Bowen, Dr. Richard Fleming, Tony Prince, Juanita Green, Elnita Carter,and many family and friends for their care and concern. Memorials may be made to the Bill Ogden Jr. memorial fund at Presbyterian College and The Bill Ogden Jr. Travel Fund at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.



The service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Whiteville First Presbyterian Church as well as live streamed on Facebook and Youtube.



Bill Ogden Jr. Memorial Fund



503 Broad Street



Clinton SC 29325



The Bill Ogden Jr. Travel Fund at Duke:



In care of the orthopedic department



Duke Medical Center



Durham, NC 27710



McKenzie Mortuary is handling all arrangements.



Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 18, 2021.