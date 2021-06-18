Dr. William Singleton Ogden died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Born on May 29, 1940, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Monroe G. Ogden of Macon, Georgia.
His athletic and academic talents were apparent at an early age and were recognized when he graduated with honors from Lanier Boys High School in 1958, Magna Cum Laude from Presbyterian College in 1961, and first in his class from the Medical College of Ga. in 1965. At Presbyterian College he was named to the Associated Press All American Football Team as both a guard and a tackle as well as to the Academic All American Team. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and was later inducted into Graves Province Court of Honor; the highest alumni award given. In medical school, he served as president of his class as well as president of Alpha Omega Alpha honor fraternity. Dr. Ogden completed a straight medicine internship at the University of Virginia, followed by a year of general surgery and four years of orthopedic residency at Duke. There, he developed the Ogden Band and Plate, revolutionizing management of periprosthetic fractures when manufactured in 1976. Throughout residency he had numerous publications, was named the National Cancer Fellow in 1967, the Piedmont Orthopedic Society and American Academy of Cerebral Palsy fellowships in 1968, the Southern Medical Fellow in 1969, and the South Medical Association Research Award in 1970. It was while serving as a major in the U.S. Army, where he cared for many who had returned from active duty in VietNam, that he decided to enter private practice rather than return to an academic career at Duke. He began a Clinical Associate Professorship at Duke in 1972 while practicing in Danville, Va.
Tragedy struck in 1982 when his first born and only son was killed in a car accident, leading him and his wife, Lou, to establish the Bill Ogden Jr. Memorial Travel Fellowship at Duke providing funds for a resident to travel to the annual Piedmont Meeting, and the Bill Ogden Jr. Memorial Scholarship at Presbyterian College, which provides tuition for a pre-med student. These gifts afforded them membership in the Duke Founders Club and the William Plumer Jacobs Society ar PC. In 1986, Dr. Ogden moved his family to Whiteville, N.C. where he practiced for 15 years. He continued to publish a range of topics and received national acclaim for the Ogden Anchor, one of the many implants he developed during his career. He served as chairman of the Piedmont Orthopedic Foundation in 1992 and as chairman of the Goldner Chair Fund at Duke from 1992-1998.
In 2000, Dr. Ogden moved his family to their home in Montreat, N.C., and he began work as Chairman of Orthopedics at the Asheville N.C. VA Hospital, teaching the Duke residents during their rotation. In 2001 he was Honored Guest at the Piedmont Orthopedic Society. He is a Shands Circle member of OREF, recipient of the Frank Bassett, 111, Teaching Award in 2004, Honored Guest of the NC Orthopedic Society in 2005, awarded an Honorary Doctor of Public Service from Presbyterian College in 2007. He received the Gold P award from Presbyterian College, the highest alumni award given. He was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and he was recognized by Duke as a mentor and as one of the five Giants of Duke Orthopedics.
Dr. Ogden grew up Episcopalian and has been an active Presbyterian serving as a Deacon and Elder in his church. He was a gifted banjo player who encouraged music in his family. He was a master gunsmith and passed on his passion for fine shotguns and shooting to his children and grandchildren. From junior high school days he wrote articles on hunting and shooting for local newspapers.
Dr. Ogden retired from 45 years of medical practice at the age of 75 and moved home to Lake Waccamaw, N.C. to battle the progression of parkinson's disease.
Dr. Ogden was preceded in death by his son, Bill Jr., his parents, three brothers, and one sister.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wil Lou Gray; six daughters, Dr. Kea O. Cassada; Ron, Gray O. Ibbeken, Dr. Mary Macdonald Ogden (Motley), Dr. Greg Motley, Kathryn O. Humphreys, Dr. Anna O. Clark; Howell, Genie O Almand; 13 grandchildren, Augusta Cassada Irvine; Clark, Dr. Ron Cassada Jr., Hamilton Ibbeken, Anabell Motley, Mary Laci Motley, Isabel
Humphreys, Evans Humphreys, Rogers Clark Jr., Margaret Clark, Bill Clark, Mari Liza Almand, Anna Douglas Almand, Sarah Dial Almand; three sisters, Dot O. Brown, Sue O. Ballard; Mike, Mary O. Lasley, and many nieces and nephews.
The family extends appreciation to the hospice team, Christie Bowen, Dr. Richard Fleming, Tony Prince, Juanita Green, Elnita Carter,and many family and friends for their care and concern. Memorials may be made to the Bill Ogden Jr. memorial fund at Presbyterian College and The Bill Ogden Jr. Travel Fund at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C.
The service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Whiteville First Presbyterian Church as well as live streamed on Facebook and Youtube.
Bill Ogden Jr. Memorial Fund
503 Broad Street
Clinton SC 29325
The Bill Ogden Jr. Travel Fund at Duke:
In care of the orthopedic department
Duke Medical Center
Durham, NC 27710
McKenzie Mortuary is handling all arrangements.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 18, 2021.
It is with great remorse that I just learned, through the Asheville VA, of Doc Ogden´s recent passing. And Far too soon - he should have had ten decades at least for all the good he brought to the world. He gave me these two Smith & Nephew knees ten years ago, saving my life as I could barely walk. I gave him two carved mallards as a thank-and he could not have been more delighted - "A perfect gift!" he said, delighting me. He was always like that - up beat, amusing, witty, while decidedly professional.
I´m so glad to have known him - a true Southern Gentleman and One Great Man. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all.
Billy Schwicker Sylva NC.
William (Cap´n Billy) Schwicker
July 27, 2021
As a Nursing student; at The Memoral Hospital in Danville Virginia I babysat for the children. It was an experance, to say the least. Beautiful, rambunctious and entertaning as I remember. Dr. Ogden was wonderful to learn under and he was very kind to all of us as students. Prayers for all of the family. God be with you all as he now rests with the Savior
Ann Henderson Wilkinson
July 10, 2021
What a great man, and doctor! How honored we were in Danville to have him with us for a while, and his family, who were loved. Our family loved them very much! God bless hjis family.
Linda Porter
June 20, 2021
I would like to express my sympathy to the family I´d also like to say that your husband and father was a mentor to me through my career in nursing . He was a joy to work under at the Danville Orthopedic office. May you find comfort during this time from friends and family .
Irene E. Garrett
June 19, 2021
Lou and family, I am so sorry to hear of Dr. Odgen's death. He was a great man and wonderful doctor! I am overwhelmed reading all of his accomplishments and know you must be proud!
Linda Sizemore
June 19, 2021
I was one of Dr. Ogden's patients. He was the best doctor ever. I always looked forward to seeing him. My Prayers are with you all during this sad time.
Tammy Nowlin Custer
Tammy Custer
June 19, 2021
It was an awesome learning experience working with this great ortho surgeon in Danville,Va! My condolences to his family and prayers for comfort and peace!
Vickie Camm
June 18, 2021
Had several opportunities to visit and hunt with Dr Ogden..He loved quail hunting .. Good man, could do about anything..Knew guns like no one I've ever met..Played banjo,made clocks.. Condolences to his family...
Harold Williamson
June 18, 2021
As an EMS professional in the 1980s I was honored to know and speak with Dr. Ogdon several times. He was rare. A man among men. A fine example for all mankind. May God Bless his family at this time of loss. There won't be another like him.
Kenneth Darnell
June 18, 2021
Many years ago, right out of nursing school, I had the honor and privilege of assisting Dr. Ogden in surgery, while working in the OR. He was a wonderful and fine Orthopedic surgeon. He was also very kind and concerned about his patients. A wonderful combination for any physician with a God given talent such as Dr. Ogden's. I pray that The Lord will envelope you, his family, during this sad time. God bless you all and please accept my sincerest sympathies.
Billie Wyatt
June 18, 2021
I scrubbed with Dr Ogden from the early `80s until he moved his family to Whiteville. I was just a kid then working in the OR. He was quite the ortho Dr, doing 6-8 cases a day. These were hard cases and most everybody was scared to work with him. I loved it, don´t know what he saw in this kid back then but it must have been something of promise. He took me under his wing and taught me everything I would ever hope to know about orthopedic surgery . He was in the greatest sense a true teacher. He taught the brightest and the not so bright. He always told me " Large ain´t nothing hard unless you make it hard". I kept that with me still to this day. We had many a good time in the OR , with his PA Dave Smith. We worked hard and learned so much.I will always cherish those memories. He was a fine man, Surgeon and teacher. I am so sorry for your loss , we will all miss him.