William "Pete" Peacock
January 25, 1942 - October 27, 2020
William "Pete" Peacock, of 37 Oakwood Circle, Pelham, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at his residence, due to heart complications over the past 10 years. His suffering has ended, and he has gone on to be with his Lord Jesus Christ.
Mr. Peacock was born on January 25, 1942, in Danville, Va., a son of the late Roy Clayton Peacock and Helen Emerson Peacock.
He served his country in the United States Army. Pete was a lead carpenter for RL Casey for approximately 37 years. One great man gone on to Heaven to be with the rest of the angels. One working man from sun-up to sun-down. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Bonnie Hardy Peacock of the residence; son, Johnny Peacock of Texas; brother, Jerry Wayne (Marsha) Peacock of Florida; brother-in-law, David Haithcock; and his faithful pet and best friend, Bo Peacock.
In addition to his parent, Mr. Peacock was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers.
A celebration of Mr. Peacock's life will be held at the residence, 37 Oakwood Circle, Pelham, N.C., on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor James Mayes officiating. At other times, the family will be at the residence.
Swicegood Funeral Service is respectfully serving the Peacock family.
Please sign the guestbook at www.swicegood-barker.com
, www.facebook.com/swicegoodbarker,
and www.godanriver.com
.
Swicegood Funeral Home
564 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 31, 2020.