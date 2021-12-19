William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the age of 91. Bill grew up in Caswell County, N.C., where he attended Cobb School.
When the war in Korea started, he joined the U.S. Navy, just as his older brother had done during World War II. He received the Honorman Award in boot camp. He served in Naval Aviation as a radar man and flew 63 operations off the aircraft carrier USS Midway. He also flew many missions in the North Atlantic. He was discharged as a disabled veteran. After his military service, Bill returned to Wake Forest University where he made the Dean's List and graduated with a degree in Economics and Business Administration. He then attended the University of North Carolina, graduating with an LLB, Doctor of Laws.
A member of both the North Carolina and Virginia State Bar Associations, Bill practiced law in Danville for 36 years. He was certified as a Diplomat of the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and was a member of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association and the Association of Defense Attorneys of Virginia.
A member of First Presbyterian Church of Danville, Bill served as a Deacon and attended the Outlook Bible Class. He was also a member of the Danville Golf Club, the Water's Edge Golf Club, the Kiwanis Club, the Roman Eagle Lodge, and the German Club. He served as President or Chairman of the Board at Hughes Memorial Home for Children eight times, the Danville Cancer Association twice, the Forest Hills School PTA, the Danville Regional Airport Commission twice, the Danville Bar Association, and the Danville Exchange Club.
Bill received special recognition for his service as first president of the Danville Regional Airport Commission. He served twice in that office. He was recommended by three Bar Associations for a federal judgeship, and was appointed Danville's Commissioner of Accounts (Virginia's version of Probate Judge) by three Circuit Court Judges.
The Virginia Supreme Court appointed Bill to the Virginia Medical Malpractice Review Panel. Governor James Gilmore appointed him to the Virginia Aviation Board for four years and later conferred the Patrick Henry Award for Contributions to Good Government and Justice upon him.
During his life he enjoyed many activities: goose hunting, all types of fishing, golfing, boating and water skiing, snow skiing, collecting wines, and working out at the Danville YMCA.
His survivors include his wife of 35 years, Carolyne Ward Smith; his daughters, Winifred Baker Smith (Denise) of Sonoma, California, and Cynthia Smith Brandt (Stuart) of Naples, Fla.; his grandchildren, Ella Brandt, Rentz Brandt, Carter Brandt, Charles Brandt, Beverly Brandt, and Edward Brandt; brothers, Dr. George R. Smith (Mildred) of Shawsville, Va., and Junius Cecil Smith (Thyra) of Caswell County, N.C.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, George R. Smith and Louise Jones Smith; his first wife and mother of his children, Beverly Rentz Smith; and his sister, Marjorie Smith Handy (Wayne).
The family will hold a private burial service. A memorial service will be set for a later date.
Townes Funeral Home is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.townesfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 19, 2021.