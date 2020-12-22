Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
William Thomas Turner
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
William Thomas Turner

April 5, 1944 - December 21, 2020

William Thomas Turner went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020.

William was born in Danville, Va., on April 5, 1944. He was the son of the late Frank and Emma Scarce Turner.

He attended Whitmell High School and was of the Baptist faith. William worked for Bacon Enterprises (KFC) in maintenance for sixteen years and later retired from Dan River Mills.

He married the love of his life, Mattie Jane Burnette Turner on October 11, 1962, who survives.

He is also survived by two daughters, Kelly Hardy Watts and Lisa Lovern Vance (Mark); six grandchildren, Donnie Wright, Andrew Wright, Katie Wright, Matthew Hardy, Tori Lovern and Sarah Lovern; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters and five brothers.

William will be cremated as he wished so there will be no service or visitation.

If you would like to offer your condolences to the family you can do so at www.wrenn-yeatts.com or you can make a donation in memory of William to the Brosville Volunteer Fire Department at 11912 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Turner family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lisa, Know that we are sending special prayers and comforting hugs. Sue and Ava
Sue
December 23, 2020
Aunt Jane, I am so sorry to hear of Uncle William's passing. I will be praying for you, Kelly and LIsa. You and William both have always been so supportive to us through the years. Love and Continued Prayers, Teresa Turner Wilson.
December 22, 2020
Kelly I am so sorry to hear about your father. Sending love and prayers to you and your family. May God give you all comfort.
Diana Dodd Fulton
December 22, 2020
Lisa, Kelly, and Jane I´m sorry to hear about uncle William. You are in my prayers during this difficult time.
Debbie Turner Collins
December 22, 2020
