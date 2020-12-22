William Thomas Turner
April 5, 1944 - December 21, 2020
William Thomas Turner went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020.
William was born in Danville, Va., on April 5, 1944. He was the son of the late Frank and Emma Scarce Turner.
He attended Whitmell High School and was of the Baptist faith. William worked for Bacon Enterprises (KFC) in maintenance for sixteen years and later retired from Dan River Mills.
He married the love of his life, Mattie Jane Burnette Turner on October 11, 1962, who survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Kelly Hardy Watts and Lisa Lovern Vance (Mark); six grandchildren, Donnie Wright, Andrew Wright, Katie Wright, Matthew Hardy, Tori Lovern and Sarah Lovern; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters and five brothers.
William will be cremated as he wished so there will be no service or visitation.
If you would like to offer your condolences to the family you can do so at www.wrenn-yeatts.com
or you can make a donation in memory of William to the Brosville Volunteer Fire Department at 11912 Martinsville Hwy, Danville, VA 24541.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Turner family.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 22, 2020.