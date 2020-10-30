Willie E. Fitzgerald



Mr. Willie E. Fitzgerald, 84, of 135 Ginger Drive, Danville, Virginia, departed this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at SOVAH Medical Center, in Danville, Virginia.



He was born on February 15, 1936, in Keeling, Va., to the late Ruby Fitzgerald and was reared by his late grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Fitzgerald. He was married to Myrtle Howerton Fitzgerald, who survives.



He attended the public schools in Pittsylvania County and graduated from Southside High School. He was a member of New Sandy Creek Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board. Willie was employed by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and was Vice President of SOAR. He was also a founding member of the East-Side Motorcycle Club.



In addition to his mother and grandparents, he was predeceased by a son, Willie Jr., and two sisters, Elna and Louise.



Willie is survived by his wife, Myrtle of the residence; four sons, Darrell Fitzgerald (Debbie) of Lockport, Ill., Kenny Fitzgerald (Loretta) of Danville, Va., Samuel D. Fitzgerald of Greensboro, N.C., and Troy Sydnor of Martinsville, Va.; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Janice Hiett, Ruby Mae Stallings and Linda Strong (James), all of Willow Grove, Pa.; three brothers-in-law, Jessie Evans of Philadelphia, Pa., Frank Howerton (Lola) of Danville, Va., and John Howerton of Bay Shore, N.Y.; two sisters-in-law, Louise Howerton of Danville, Va., and Johnsie Reid of Richmond, Va.; nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mountain Grove Church Cemetery by the Rev. Larry Day.



Viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. from the Chapel of Howerton Funeral Home. The family will be present from 6 until 7 p.m.



FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SERVICE!!



Howerton Funeral Home is assisting the Fitzgerald family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Oct. 30, 2020.