Willie Lewis Harper Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
511 Church Avenue
Danville, VA
Willie Lewis Harper Jr.

December 12, 1937 - May 31, 2021

Willie Lewis Harper Jr., 83, of Danville, Va., passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was born in Danville, Va., on December 12, 1937, to Sallie Morrison Harper and the late Willie Harper Sr.

Willie was a Deacon of Silver Creek Baptist Church. He enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Leslie T. Harper, Pamela A. Long (William), and Kimberly Paschal (Gil); sons, Reginald L. Harper, Rodney L. Harper, and Christopher L. Harper (Penny); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four sisters.

In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his wife, Susie Nadine Hairston Harper; and three brothers.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Silver Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Featherston officiating. A visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the funeral. The family will receive friends at other times at the residence of his daughter, Pamela Long. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave. Danville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - West End Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
