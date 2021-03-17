Wilma Shore Dodson
December 14, 1925 - March 13, 2021
Wilma Shore Dodson, 95, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Lynchburg, Va.
Wilma was born on December 14, 1925, in Mocksville, N.C., daughter of the late Justin L. Shore and the late Ethel Gaither Shore. She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Shore, Mildred S. Hall and Bernice S. Ross.
On September 20, 1947, Wilma married the love of her life, Charlie Lee "C.L." Dodson who passed away on November 23, 2012. They were married for 65 years and enjoyed spending their retirement together traveling the U.S. and volunteering in Florida State Parks.
Wilma worked as an inspector for Corning Glass for 20 years until her retirement. She attended Forest Lawn Baptist Church and Woodlawn Baptist Church where she was a member of the Dorcus Sunday School Class. Once she moved to Bedford, she was a member of Sedalia Baptist Church.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Satterfield and her husband, Norman, of Bedford. She was predeceased by her daughter, Diane Welch. Also surviving Wilma are her granddaughter, Leslie Satterfield Doss and her husband, Scott Doss, of Bedford; and grandson, Ben Satterfield and his wife, Heidi, of Evington. She had three wonderful great-grandchildren that lit up her life, Alle of Bedford, Gavin and Evie of Evington.
The family would like to thank Heritage Green Memory Care Facility of Lynchburg, VA and Gentle Shepard Hospice for providing wonderful care to Wilma.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Danville Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery. The family is asking that if anyone attending the graveside service to please refrain from hugging/hand shaking, wear a mask and abide by social distancing to keep everyone safe!
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to Sedalia Baptist Church, 1072 Charlemont Rd., Big Island, VA 24526.
Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is respectfully serving the Dodson family.
