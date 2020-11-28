Wilsie Ingram Ferrell
On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 5 p.m., Mrs. Wilsie Ingram Ferrell moved peacefully from her earthly home to the heavenly mansion prepared for her by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was 104 years old.
She was born in the Asbury community of Halifax County on October 28, 1916, to Letcher Edward Ingram and Josephine Osborne Ingram. As a child, she worked on the farm, in the tobacco fields, in the garden and in the kitchen learning to cook and can from her mother.
At age 16, she married Rollen Prescott Ferrell and moved to the Oak Level community where she lived in her husband's family home for 86 years until she transitioned to Seasons at Woodview at age 102.
She retired from Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation. She was the oldest member of Oak Level Presbyterian Church, a member of W.O.W. Lodge 127 and a long-time member of the Wilson Memorial Ruritan Club.
She loved all babies and children, antiques, gardening, and cooking. Almost every Sunday after church, family and friends gathered around her table to enjoy a home-cooked meal. She was a gracious hostess and always enjoyed welcoming visitors to her beautiful home. She loved visiting with friends in her sunroom and also enjoyed taking afternoon naps there in her later years.
She loved pink and red roses, coconut cake, and playing bridge with the girls. She loved to travel and visited many states, including Hawaii, and many countries in Europe, but was always happiest just to be home in Oak Level with her family and friends.
She loved all kinds of music, especially country and gospel, and she loved to dance. She even learned the Electric Slide when in her 90's.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her beloved daughter, Jean F. Goodman; son-in-law, Conway Goodman; and brother, Hillis E. Ingram.
She is survived by her brother, Ned S. Ingram and wife, Lurlene; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends and neighbors.
Her family extends special thanks to caregivers Dorothy, Tekoa, Tina, Brenda and Amanda, who lovingly cared for her at home and to Teresa, Katrina, Tiesha, Dora, Doris, Sharon and all the other staff members at Seasons for their loving care while she was there.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Oak Level Presbyterian Church cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Donald Nance officiating. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
For memorials, please consider Oak Level Presbyterian Church, c/o Sandra Clark, 2005 Oak Level Road, Halifax VA 24558 or Oak Level Volunteer Fire Dept., c/o Donna Henderson, 1190 Oak Level Road, Halifax, VA 24558.
Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com
.
Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, VA 24592.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Nov. 28, 2020.