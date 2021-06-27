Woodie Hyler Hardy
March 24, 1947 - June 22, 2021
Frances "Woodie" Elizabeth Hyler Hardy, the daughter of Hylton Nowlin "Hoss" Hyler and Frances Mozelle Gray Hyler, both deceased; the faithful wife of Robert F. Hardy IV and loving mother of Robert F. Hardy V (Kendra), Frances LeAnne Hardy, Robyn Elizabeth Hardy, and Nowlin Hyler Hardy (deceased). She has five grandsons that she adored completely, Jake Daniel Hardy, Jacob Hyler Hardy, James Brinnie Hunt III, Robert Fletcher Hardy VI, and Clay Haley Hardy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grays Family Cemetery on Grays Park Road, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. Meanwhile the family will be at her home, 305 Grays Park Road, Danville, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of "Slick's Squad" Danville South Central Out of the Darkness Walk of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her son Slick at afsp.donordrive.com/participant/livelikewoodie
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.