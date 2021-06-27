Menu
Woodie Hyler Hardy
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
5858 Riverside Drive
Danville, VA
Woodie Hyler Hardy

March 24, 1947 - June 22, 2021

Frances "Woodie" Elizabeth Hyler Hardy, the daughter of Hylton Nowlin "Hoss" Hyler and Frances Mozelle Gray Hyler, both deceased; the faithful wife of Robert F. Hardy IV and loving mother of Robert F. Hardy V (Kendra), Frances LeAnne Hardy, Robyn Elizabeth Hardy, and Nowlin Hyler Hardy (deceased). She has five grandsons that she adored completely, Jake Daniel Hardy, Jacob Hyler Hardy, James Brinnie Hunt III, Robert Fletcher Hardy VI, and Clay Haley Hardy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grays Family Cemetery on Grays Park Road, on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 4 p.m. Meanwhile the family will be at her home, 305 Grays Park Road, Danville, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests support of "Slick's Squad" Danville South Central Out of the Darkness Walk of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of her son Slick at afsp.donordrive.com/participant/livelikewoodie.

Online condolences at www.wrenn-yeatts.com.

Wrenn-Yeatts Westover Chapel is serving the Hardy family.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Grays Family Cemetery
Grays Park Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wrenn-Yeatts Funeral Homes - Westover Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God comfort and give you peace during this time of sadness. Praying for you and your beautiful family.
Wayne & Vonnie Arnn
Family
June 28, 2021
To Robert and the rest of your family, may you feel the arms of our LORD lifting you up as you experience His tears rolling down upon your heads. I love you Robert and loved Woodie too.
Sandy Wright
Friend
June 28, 2021
