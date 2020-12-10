I have been thinking about our lives . I remember playing at granny's and grandpa's house. All the meals we shared at the old table. You always liked the bean juice cause granny always had pinto beans . Me and you playing in the big pecan tree and going to the spring. We had good times running around being kids. Later on when we became adults we reconnected. Both our mothers and aunt suffered from Alzheimer's . We had many conversations about the disease and supported each other. So many memories of you and the love you gave so freely . I know every sunday I will pickup the phone and want to call you. You are my grounding stone to my birthplace. Love you my beautiful cousin. Now my radiant angel in heaven with our father. We will see each other again . Love Angela

Angela Boswell Family December 12, 2020