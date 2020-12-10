Yolanda "Yolly" Knowles
GRETNA, Va.
Yolanda "Yolly" Morton Knowles, age 63, of Gretna, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence.
Born February 23, 1957 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace "Coogie" Aaron Morton and Evelyn Hardy Wilson. Mrs. Knowles attended Payneton United Methodist Church and she retired from Davenport Energy. She enjoyed going to cruise-ins, riding four-wheelers, cats, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her significant other, Johnnie Bennett Jr. of Gretna; two sons, Jeremiah Knowles of Lynchburg, and Christopher "C.A." Knowles and wife, Misty of Gretna; two sisters, Dianne Chambless and husband, Ben of Toledo, Ohio, and Patricia Modine Knowles and husband, Stewart of Reidsville, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Gavin C. Burton, and Jazmine E. Knowles.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by Pastor Dan Dibble.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
.
Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.