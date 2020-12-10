Menu
Danville and Rockingham County
Yolanda "Yolly" Knowles
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Yolanda "Yolly" Knowles

GRETNA, Va.

Yolanda "Yolly" Morton Knowles, age 63, of Gretna, died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her residence.

Born February 23, 1957 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late Wallace "Coogie" Aaron Morton and Evelyn Hardy Wilson. Mrs. Knowles attended Payneton United Methodist Church and she retired from Davenport Energy. She enjoyed going to cruise-ins, riding four-wheelers, cats, going to yard sales, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her significant other, Johnnie Bennett Jr. of Gretna; two sons, Jeremiah Knowles of Lynchburg, and Christopher "C.A." Knowles and wife, Misty of Gretna; two sisters, Dianne Chambless and husband, Ben of Toledo, Ohio, and Patricia Modine Knowles and husband, Stewart of Reidsville, N.C.; and two grandchildren, Gavin C. Burton, and Jazmine E. Knowles.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden by Pastor Dan Dibble.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by Danville and Rockingham County on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Carl O. Moran Memorial Garden
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praying for peace and comfort for the family. I’m sorry to hear this CA.
Nikki Crews Catron
Friend
December 18, 2020
Johnny and family so sorry to hear about yole had pleasure working with her at davenport rocky mt office always had good personality even on days when we were real busy she knew how to hold things together and what to say she was good when we needed to drop at truck off at amthor i could catch a ride back with her i will always remember her words bless her heart take care i yall need anything let me know
Mike webb
Coworker
December 12, 2020
I have been thinking about our lives . I remember playing at granny's and grandpa's house. All the meals we shared at the old table. You always liked the bean juice cause granny always had pinto beans . Me and you playing in the big pecan tree and going to the spring. We had good times running around being kids. Later on when we became adults we reconnected. Both our mothers and aunt suffered from Alzheimer's . We had many conversations about the disease and supported each other. So many memories of you and the love you gave so freely . I know every sunday I will pickup the phone and want to call you. You are my grounding stone to my birthplace. Love you my beautiful cousin. Now my radiant angel in heaven with our father. We will see each other again . Love Angela
Angela Boswell
Family
December 12, 2020
We will miss you “Yolly” and Johnnie at the cruise ins. Rest In Peace in Heaven.
Prayers for all your Family, Johnnie and Loved Ones.
Duane “Snake” & Lisa Brumfield
Friend
December 12, 2020
Yolly,
You will be missed by so many.
We always enjoyed seeing and talking with you and Johnnie at the cruise ins. Prayers for Johnnie and all your Family.
Duane “Snake” & Lisa Brumfield
Friend
December 12, 2020
Very sorry to hear of the loss of one of the sweetest women I ever met. Prayers for the family.
Wendy Crawley
December 11, 2020
So sorry Johnnie thinking of you.
Betty Adkins
December 11, 2020
Johnnie, My thoughts and prayers are with you and all the family. I only knew Yolly briefly but I could tell she had a sweet and gentle spirit. I know she will be greatly missed.
Brenda Carter
Friend
December 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy for the loss of this sweet lady. I worked with her years ago at Kelly Rentals. It was a real pleasure knowing her. My sincere condolences go out to her family. RIP Ms Yolly.
Vickie Meeks
Friend
December 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Vicki Montgomery
Friend
December 10, 2020
Lindsey Smith
December 10, 2020
So Sorry to hear about Yolly she was a really sweet and friendly person I didn't see her often but she was always the same. My Deepest and Heartfelt Sympathy to all of the Family. God's Blessings to all.
Gracie Adams
December 10, 2020
Yolly was a very nice person. Enjoyed working with her in those old baseball days. RIP.
Shirley Orrell
Friend
December 10, 2020
i am so sorry to hear about Yolley May she rest in peace. Prayers for the family
Dot Mitchell
Friend
December 10, 2020
You will be truly missed. Your smile and laughter was contagious. Thank you so much for always giving us a wonderful time at Christmas. You are not a step-sister to me, you are my sister forever. Until we meet again sis, love you always. My prayers & love go out to her family. Love you all.
Mickey Carter
Sister
December 10, 2020
Sorry to hear of this huge loss. Johnny thinking of you. She was a dear friend with such a heart of gold and a contagious smile.
Jennifer Crews
Friend
December 9, 2020
C.A., so sorry for the loss of your mom. Keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Heather Moon Brown
Friend
December 9, 2020
She was one sweet lady we had some good time and she will be miss,Praying for her family
Joyce Hammock
Family
December 9, 2020
We will miss her sweet smile at the cruise in's. Our Deepest Sympathy goes out to the family.
Tony & Kim Barbour
Friend
December 9, 2020
I knew Yolly from High School days. She was a happy person and loved to laugh. My thoughts and prayers are with her family & friends.
R.I.P. Girl
Robin Farris
Friend
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
TONY FRANKLIN
Classmate
December 9, 2020
Oh my sweet Yolly I will always have you in my heart. God knew what he was doing when he made you.
Robin Moore
Family
December 9, 2020
Sorry to hear about Yolly! Thinking of the family!!
Cheryl Hall
Family
December 9, 2020
I love you . I will miss you . Yolly , you will be in my heart until we met again.
Angela Boswell
Family
December 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family at this time of their great loss. Yolly always had a smile and happy when she was around you. She will be missed by all. Our deepest prayers are with each of the family at this time. She is in good hands and no suffering.
Larry, Joyce. & Stuart Dalton
Friend
December 9, 2020
Belyndia Wilson
December 9, 2020
Johnnie and family so sorry about Yolly she was a lovely person. But no more hurting she is in Heaven now. God bless you all. Our Prayers are with you.
Tom & Ann Tuck
Friend
December 9, 2020
Johnnie & Family
I am so sorry for the loss of Yolly. She was such a sweet and friendly person. She always had that sweet smile. May God take you all through this time of sadness.
Colleen Hardy & Family
Friend
December 9, 2020
