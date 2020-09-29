Menu
Elton Buddy Frazier
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Frazier, Elton

September 12, 1925 - September 23, 2020

Elton (Buddy) Murchison Frazier died on September 23, 2020 in Damariscotta, ME. He was a native of Liberty, NC, and a decorated veteran of WWII, serving with the Army Air Force in the South Pacific.

Following WWII, and work in professional baseball, he was an automobile dealer for twenty-five years in Asheboro, NC, and ended his working career operating an insurance brokerage agency in Greensboro, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Cochrane Frazier of Damariscotta, ME; daughter, Sandra Frazier Ross (Ed) of Damariscotta, ME; grandson, Andrew Frazier Ross (Myla) of Bolyston, MA; nephew, Kenneth Murchison Frazier (Laura) of Denton, NC; and three great-grandsons.

Burial will be private. Memorials may be sent to the Boys' and Girls' Home of North Carolina, P.O. Box 127, Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
