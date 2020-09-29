Menu
Earl Claiborne "Clay" Perkins
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Perkins, Earl Claiborne "Clay"

October 22, 1944 - September 26, 2020

Earl Claiborne "Clay" Perkins, 75, of Eden, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence.

Clay was born in Petersburg, VA on October 22, 1944, a son of Spencer Vaughn Perkins, Sr. and Ruby Wells Perkins, both deceased. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in Vietnam. He was retired from American Express. He served as an elder of North Spray Christian Church, where he was a strong believer and leader.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Boyte Perkins of the home; his children, Stephanie Merrick and husband Mike of Reidsville, Heather P. Wakefield of Eden; his siblings, Spencer V. Perkins, Jr. and wife Pat of Petersburg, VA, Shirley P. Jezierski and husband Mike of Richmond; his grandchildren, Logan Boothe, Noah Dalton and wife Kayla, Hope Boothe, Maddie Boothe, Jake Wakefield; his great-grandchildren, Grayson and Nylah Dalton; and his special nieces, Glenda Clark and Linda Holley.

Memorial contributions may be directed to North Spray Christian Church, 521 Washburn Avenue, Eden, NC 27288.

Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home

Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.