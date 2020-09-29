Blunt, Marston Foster
October 17, 1940 - September 28, 2020
Marston Foster (Mike) Blunt, 79, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 28, 2020.
Mike is survived by his daughter Barbara (Scott) Thomas; grandchildren, Katherine (Thomas) Meeder, Elizabeth (Thomas) Soldner, and Caroline Thomas; brothers, Alan Blunt, Bruce Blunt, and Robin Blunt. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Farrell Blunt; brother Barry Blunt; and sister, Sandy Blunt Tomlin. He recently had his first great-granddaughter, Nora June, who he didn't have the opportunity to meet due to Covid restrictions.
Mike was born October 17, 1940, in Springfield, MA, to Charles and Shirley Blunt. He met his wife in 1960 and were married in New York. Together they spent their life in NY, Burlington, VT and settled in NC.
Mike had a lifelong heart for the Boy Scouts and served many years as a scout leader and in other capacities. He always loved sharing stories of growing up in NY and was a loving, faithful husband to his wife, Ann, for 40 years until her passing in 2004.
A small private service will be held at a later time.
"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passes away." Revelation 21:4.
