Bailiff, Jack Zink
November 9, 1927 - September 25, 2020
Jack Zink Bailiff, 92, of Greensboro, NC, died Friday, September 25, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Hospital.
Jack was born November 9, 1927 in Greensboro, NC to the late Arthur Bryan and Lillian Zink Bailiff. After graduating, during World War II, he served in the Navy on the USS Hancock CV-19. Truly a "jack of all trades" in both skill and knowledge, he was successfully self employed prior to his retirement. He was an active, dedicated, life-long member of Glenwood United Methodist Church, having served in many positions that included Administrative Council chairman and heading the Glenwood United Methodist Men's Brunswick Stew Sale.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lois Hall Bailiff, and his brother, Arthur Bryant Bailiff.
He is survived by his sister, Rose Bailiff Lawrence.
"Uncle Jack" will be sorely missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and close friends.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 410 N. Holden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
