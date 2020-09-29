Stone, James Cecil
January 20, 1931 - September 27, 2020
James Cecil Stone, 89, of Wolf Island Road, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife, and family.
There will be a private graveside service at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery later this week with Dennis Chapmon, Steve Heston and Randy Hester officiating.
Cecil was born in Rockingham County to the late Johnny and Anita Jarrett Stone. He retired from Sears with over 40 years of service. Cecil was always behind the scenes serving others and living his life to make a difference. He was a kind and simple man that loved his family and friends relentlessly. He loved Community Baptist Church and Community Baptist Schools where he passionately served both for many years. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Vergie Griffin and brother Everette Stone.
He is survived by his wife June Cobb Stone of 65 years; daughters Joanna Chapmon and husband Dennis and Amy Heston and husband Steve; grandchildren Joshua Chapmon and wife Jeni, Lydia Mitchell and husband Karl, Grace Cale and husband Alton, Rosemary Chapmon, Graham Heston and Daniel Heston and wife Sarah; great-grandchildren Judah Chapmon, Noah, Sullivan and Jozi Mitchell, Riah, Samuel and Atalie Cale; sister-in-law India Stone; and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Schools, 509 Triangle Road, Reidsville, NC 27320.
