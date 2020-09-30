Sparks, Edwin "Beany"
July 1, 1937 - September 27, 2020
Edwin Wayne "Beany" Sparks, age 83, of Somerset, Kentucky, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on July 1, 1937 in Ruffin, North Carolina, son of the late John Thomas Sparks and Edna Ellington Sparks. In his formative years, he graduated from Ruffin High School and was later inducted into the United States Army and served in Korea. Beany was of the Methodist faith while in North Carolina; however, after moving to Somerset, where he resided for over 40 years, he became a member of the First Baptist Church of Somerset. He was an outgoing, kind and generous man with a heart for helping others. Beany was known for his random acts of kindness in distributing "Little Debbie Cakes" and other treats to friends, business associates and any one he came in contact with. As founder, owner, and designer of Carolina Kentucky Boat Company, Beany helped promote the beauty of Lake Cumberland. He also held several patents for his unique design and build of tobacco balers that are still used today.
Beany (also known as "Bubba" to many in Somerset), started each day reading his Bible for an hour. He enjoyed singing in the choir at church and with his children, who were likely to spontaneously start a concert whenever they were all together. He spent a lifetime auctioning tobacco around the country, which was his primary profession. He will also be fondly remembered for his love of cooking barbecue and providing breakfast and dinners to countless workers and friends. His family considered him a wonderful man of character, integrity, and outstanding work ethic. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Alma Tuttle Sparks; a stepson, Jonathon Thompson; brothers, J. T. Sparks, Jr., Carlton Sparks, and Sidney Sparks; and two sisters, Violet Sparks Jackson and Edna "Boots" Sparks Watson.
Beany is survived by his wife Sheila Rose "Cookie" Thompson of Somerset, and two sons; Edwin Wayne Sparks, Jr. (Neil MacAulay) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bradley (Jennifer) Sparks of Ruffin, North Carolina; two daughters, Gina (John) Witherspoon and Dawn (Randy) Deal, all of Reidsville, North Carolina; two stepdaughters, Carrie (Chris) Altmaier and their family and Jennifer (Rick) Stone and their family; two sisters, Helen Troutman of Burlington, North Carolina and Barbara Richmond of Ruffin North Carolina; his grandchildren, Gavin Wayne Witherspoon and Bailey Sparks; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at the Mount Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 361 Mt. Carmel Church Road, Reidsville, North Carolina at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 with Pastor Tommy Massey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund or the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 North Michigan Avenue, FL. 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601.
