Foster, Patrica "Patty"



September 21, 1936 - September 24, 2020



It is with heavy heart that we announce that Patricia Merriman Foster passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Patricia Ann was the first child born to Wade and Leola Merriman in the fall of 1936. Pat, or Patty as her family and friends called her, would later be joined with four siblings, three sisters and a brother, whom she cherished until her last breath. Pat met and married the love of her life, Donald W. Foster, on New Year's Eve in 1954, with whom she raised a family of three children that she loved dearly. As the children grew and went off to school, Pat leveraged her work skills in different capacities from accounting to CFO with Debnam Hughes Steel Fabricating. Later, Pat would be blessed with two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that she delighted in seeing and cherished from their births. From a young age, Pat was a matriarch to multiple families and took a great interest in her family and friend's interests. Pat loved to organize, host, and cook for parties for her family, neighborhood, or any organization that she was involved in. Her love of cooking led to a collection of cookbooks that she was proud of. In her retirement years with Don, they moved to Myrtle Beach, SC permanently after having had a vacation home there for many years. In their retirement in SC, Pat and Don were able to reconnect with many old friends that they had grown up with and spent two wonderful decades there. In the late years of Pat's life, she had returned to NC to be near her family and her birthplace.



Pat was preceded in her path to heaven by her father Wade Merriman, her mother Leola Merriman, her husband Donald W. Foster and her youngest sister Debbie Carmichael. Pat is survived by her brother Sonny Merriman, sisters Hazel Boland and Vicky Frost, children: Donna, Chuck and Kent Foster, grandchildren Brittany Kahle and Andrew Carraway, great-grandchildren Amni, Axton, Avlynn Carraway and James Kahle. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private ceremony for immediate family to be held at Old Salem Cemetery on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation is made to support Alzheimer's and dementia.

