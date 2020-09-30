Grockowski, Julianne "Julie" (Siwinski)



June 19, 1963 - September 13, 2020



Julianne "Julie" Siwinski Grockowski passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Julie was born in Boston at Edward Witten Memorial Hospital in Everett, MA on Wednesday, June 19, 1963. She lived many places besides Boston including Tampa Bay, FL, Greensboro, NC, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Middleton, CT, and spent many summers in Onset Bay, MA near Cape Cod. Julie received her BS in marketing from the Bryan School of Business at UNCG and subsequently her teaching certificate. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, and sister as well as a dear friend to many. Julie was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Louise Horgan and Helen and Edward Siwinski. Julie is survived in life by her devoted son Jeffrey John Grockowski and his fiancée Megan Happell, Julie's parents Ann and Paul Siwinski, her sister Joelle Salafia and her son Donny, as well as her sister Jennifer Lanners and her family including brother-in-law Mike and her daughter Deanna Winners and son Owen St Cyr. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to one of these causes: Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), Scholarship America, World Central Kitchen, Best Friend Animal Society, Greensboro Arboretum, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Cape Cod National Seashore (National Park Foundation).



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

