McNairy, Wyatt H. "Sandy"
December 30, 1943 - September 27, 2020
Surrounded by loved ones, Wyatt H. "Sandy" McNairy, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. After courageously battling cancer for numerous years, it was time for Sandy to enter into heaven, his final and permanent address.
Born in Charlottesville, Virginia in 1943, Sandy was the son of the late Wyatt H. McNairy and Mary Ruth McNeil McNairy. At the age of eleven, Sandy and his family moved to Greensboro, NC, making it his home for the rest of his life. In 1962, Sandy graduated from Page High School, and later in 1966 graduated from the University of North Carolina with a bachelor of arts in history. While at Page and UNC, Sandy was a valued member of the varsity swim teams. Sandy was a retired educator, having taught at Southeast Guilford, Northeast Guilford, Allen Middle, and Mendenhall Middle. Additionally, he coached high school swimming, leading the boys' Page High School team to win the state championship in 1993. Sandy also coached swimming at Caldwell Academy alongside his son and daughter-in-law, winning three state championships, and most recently helped to coach varsity swimming at Wesleyan Christian Academy.
Sandy dedicated a large amount of his time promoting the sport of swimming. He was an active member of the Greensboro Community Swim Association since its inception in 1959. As a Greensboro CSA swimmer, coach, parent of a swimmer and grandparent of swimmers, Sandy was a constant supporter of the league and sport. Because of his love for swimming, Sandy volunteered as a swim instructor in the Learn to Swim program, sponsored by the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
As a long-time member of First Presbyterian in Greensboro, Sandy enjoyed being active in the church. He thoroughly enjoyed Wednesday night suppers, being involved with his small groups, as well as traveling with the church on mission trips, including Israel, Cuba, Egypt and many more. Additionally, he was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Meals on Wheels.
Spending time with family was Sandy's greatest pastime and treasure. Whether it was a gathering at a family reunion or spending time with his immediate family, nothing could be more important. Sandy thoroughly cherished being with his loved ones. Most know that Sandy could be spotted watching his two granddaughters play soccer, swim at a meet, or perform at a school program. Family brought Sandy great joy.
Sandy is survived by his son, Wyatt H "Ashley" McNairy III (Megan) of Greensboro; two granddaughters Grace McNairy and Caroline McNairy; a sister, Frances McNairy Wilkins (Wink) of Roxboro.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, a private service will be held for family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swim GSA at P.O. Box 10085, Greensboro, NC 27404.
.