Kivett, Sr., Franklin "Taylor"



October 1, 1933 - September 29, 2020



Franklin "Taylor" Kivett, Sr. was born to Eli E. and Eva E. Kivett.



Taylor went on to build his own business, Kivett Roofing Co., until he retired in 2013.



He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia E. Kivett, brothers James Hardy Kivett, William Earl Kivett, sisters Buelah Waldrop, Ruth Elliott, Mary Wilson and Viola Holder.



Taylor is survived by his children Pamela G. Kivett (Rocky Mount), Kimberly Tutle (Greensboro), Franklin "Frankie" Kivett, Jr. of the home, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and his beloved dog Dixie.



Memorial donations may be made to Carolina Poodle Rescue (SOS Program), 6705 Union Highway, Pacolet, SC 29372.



