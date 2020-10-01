Kontoulas, Nicholas James
May 13, 1950 - September 26, 2020
Grieve not...nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you. I loved you so...'Twas heaven here with you.
Nicholas (Nick) James Kontoulas, 70, passed away at his home peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, September 26.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1st at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Nick was born on May 13, 1950 in Greensboro and was a long-time resident. He graduated from Grimsley High School in 1969 and entered the Navy. Once leaving the Navy, he found his calling at many different jobs, mostly working alongside many of his friends doing more things than we could count. Nick finally settled into a position as a certified pool technician with Carolina Pool Management until his retirement in 2015. Nick had a love of many things and at the top of the list were family, his dear friends, Carolina Tar Heels, Green Bay Packers, and the beach. Heaven has one heck of a Tar Heel Fan!
Nick was a loving son to parents James Nicholas and Mary Kontoulas. who preceded him in death. He was an exceptional brother to Angelo Samuel James Kontoulas, and sister Maria Kontoulas Colozzi. His nieces and nephews knew him as Uncle Nick with the big voice and loveable demeanor. To the many that knew him "at the corner" Nick was the unofficial mayor and goodwill ambassador. Nick always appreciated his friends and alway spoke highly of them. On behalf of all of our family, thank you for making Nick's life wonderful.
Remaining immediate family include Angelo Samuel James Kontoulas and wife Elizabeth, Maria K. Colozzi and husband Carl. Nieces and nephews Jamie K. Armistead (Brad), Rebekah K, Anderson (Nick), Hannah K. Stamey (Craver), James Spencer Kontoulas, William Colozzi, Nicholas Colozzi, James Price Armistead, and Uncle Angelo N. Kontoulas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributbns may be made to Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 800 Westridge Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Kontoulas family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.