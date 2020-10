Annie Mae Macon



Greensboro — Annie Mae Macon, 72, died Sunday, September 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Visitation 12:30 p.m.; celebration of life 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.