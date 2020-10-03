Cash, Joseph Paul "JP"



February 13, 1986 - September 26, 2020



Joseph Paul "JP" Cash, 34, of Greensboro, NC, died September 26, 2020, unexpectedly at his home. He was born February 13, 1986, in Greensboro, the son of Greg and Paula Cash, formerly of Buena Vista.



He graduated in 2004 from Page High School in Greensboro an honor student and member of the Varsity Soccer Team. He then attended Appalachian State University in Boone, NC and graduated in 2008 with a degree in psychology.



He was working at Randstad as a staffing manager at the time of his death. He loved his family and spending time with family, especially for beach weeks and holidays. He enjoyed attending UNC basketball and football games with his family. In his spare time, JP was always reading (mostly Stephen King books), watching horror movies, and playing video games. JP was funny with a great sense of humor and a creative sense for writing.



JP was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Meade, paternal grandparents, Joseph and Helen Cash, and his cousin, Chase Prasnicki.



He is survived by his parents, Greg and Paula Cash, sister, Juliette Cash (Peter Bassett), brother, Jacob Cash (Alora Martin), grandmother, Joanna R. Meade; aunts, Deanna Meade (Jim Olive), Kay Hamilton (Clyde), and Debbie C. Arthur (Phillip) and uncle, Brent Cash; cousins, Laura Prasnicki, Tyler Prasnicki, Joanna Hamilton, David Hamilton, Lily Ayres, Helena Cash, and Jo Jo Cash. JP is also survived by his loving girlfriend, Katie Rutherford of Greensboro, NC, and more friends than can be mentioned. He will also be missed by his cats, Dixie, Yosef, and Norman.



A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery with Pastor Butch Grow officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Hall Development, 5140 Dunston Road, Greensboro, NC 27405 where he volunteered his time helping others.



Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home



P O Box 948 Buena Vista, Virginia 24416



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2020.