White, Jr., Gilbert "GL"
April 14, 1939 - October 1, 2020
Burlington – It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Gilbert "GL" White, Jr. on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He was 81 years old. A native of Surry County, he was born April 14, 1939 to the late Gilbert White, Sr. and Minnie Davis White and was the husband of 61 years to the love of his life, Norma Tickle White of the home.
GL was a longtime member of Nall Memorial Baptist Church and a previous member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as deacon and on numerous committees. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid Duke basketball fan. He was known for his generosity to strangers or friends. GL was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew and love him.
Survivors include his wife, Norma; sons, David White (Wendy), Steve White and Jeff White (Marcia); daughter, Debra Martin (Billy); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, George Tickle, Roger Stanley and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Taylor White; seven sisters, three brothers and a brother-in-law, Mike Tickle.
A special thanks to his neighbor and friend, Donna Holt. Also a special thanks to Betsy, Wendy, Gail, Emily and all other Hospice nurses and staff for their loving care of GL during his illness.
A service to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Wade Cox with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. GL will be available for viewing one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215 or to Nall Memorial Baptist Church, 1330 Hanford Rd., Graham, NC 27253.
You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com
.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church St.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2020.