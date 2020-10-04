Allen, Doris Ann Stanley
December 6, 1939 - September 30, 2020
Doris Ann Stanley Allen, wife, mom, grandmom, and gardener extraordinaire, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Doris was born on December 6, 1939, in Four Oaks, North Carolina to Augustus and Mazana Stanley. She was a mischievous child, spunky adolescent, and spry woman who kept her family on their toes. Doris married the love of her life, Victor Benton Allen, on August 31, 1957. Together they built a life filled with love and happiness.
Doris was a compassionate person known to take in stray or injured animals; at one point Doris had 10 cats and several dogs in her care. She also enjoyed spending time in the garden and was proud to have won the neighborhood "Best Yard" award. When not in the flowers, she was sitting on her porch in the company of her family and pets. An avid dissectologist, Doris relished quiet moments with a cup of coffee in her hand, a new jigsaw puzzle on the table, and her dog, Victoria, sitting next to her, and her cat, "Cat," in her lap.
While she joins the love of her life, she will be sorely missed by her kids: Debbie, Sidney, Steve and Janice; and her grandkids: Adam, Keri, Aubrey, Duncan, Colby, Kate, and Cassie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris's name to the Humane Society or to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409.
A private graveside service will be held for Doris.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.