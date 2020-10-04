Dickson, Raymond Shields



September 14, 1932 - September 26, 2020



Raymond Shields Dickson passed away in his sleep on Saturday, September 26, at the age of 88. He was born and raised in Clover, South Carolina before serving in the US Navy as a helicopter mechanic during the Korean Conflict. After his service, he became an engineer, receiving an undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina and a Master's from North Carolina State University. Ray worked briefly in industry before he devoted the rest of his career to teaching at Guilford Technical Community College, where he took particular joy in directing his students to build and race concrete canoes as a way to exhibit their engineering skills. And yes, some of the canoes sank, but he somehow managed never to lose a student to the waters.



He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Libby Dickson. He is also survived by his son Mark Dickson (Karla) and grandchildren Karl and Kyle of Lakeland, Florida, his daughter Lisanne Dickson (Roger Ellingsworth) of Palm Desert, California, stepson Chip Bolyard (Kim) and grandchildren Atticus and Parker of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and stepson Joe Bolyard (Karen) and grandchildren Vance, Macy, Shelby Finnie, and Kyle Finnie of Summerfield, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his siblings Lewis Dickson, Jack Dickson, and Vergie Dickson, as well as by his son, David Dickson.



As a child of the Great Depression, Ray never met a penny he wouldn't pinch, and was an avid aluminum recycler before recycling was the thing to do. This allowed him the freedom to pursue his other passions, trading stocks, playing tennis, paddling whitewater rivers, and in his later years returning to golf, which he had first learned under direct orders while stationed in Key West: his commander needed more people to use the on-base golf course, and Ray was volunteered.



The next time you play a hand of cribbage, eat a Snickers bar, read a Pickles comic strip, or hear his favorite song, IZ's "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," give him a quick thought. Ray was a man of simple pleasures.



Due to the pandemic, a family gathering will be conducted at a later time. Donations in his name may be made to the Pennybyrn Resident Care Fund or the North Carolina chapter of the Nature Conservancy.



