Cobb, Delmas Leon
January 20, 1930 - October 3, 2020
GREENSBORO – Delmas Leon Cobb, 90, died October 3. 2020. He was born January 20, 1930, the youngest of 7 children. He was proud of his title as 1943 City of Greensboro Marbles Champion. In 1951, Delmas made the best decision of his life when he married Mary Ellen Parker. After serving in the Army, he had a 31-year career at Dow Corning in Greensboro. Following retirement, Delmas enjoyed fishing at Kerr Lake, trips to Las Vegas and Cherokee and maintaining lawns of friends and family.
Delmas is predeceased by his grandson, Jonathan Parker Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Ellen Cobb; daughters and sons-in-law Frankie and Tim Richardson (who Delmas introduced to each other) of Clarksville, VA and Linda and Bill Stone of Greensboro; granddaughter Corrie Ellen Richardson of Lexington, granddaughter-in-law Natalie Richardson of Ruston, LA and great-grandsons Isaac Delmas Richardson and Ian Nathaniel Richardson.
The family thanks AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice of the Piedmont) for their support. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.