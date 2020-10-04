Bailey, Irene WIlmouth
April 14, 1936 - October 3, 2020
Irene Wilmouth Bailey age 84, of 772 Stadium Drive, Eden passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Annie Penn Nursing Center.
A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00pm. A burial will follow at Dan View Cemetery, Eden, NC. Irene will "Lie-In State" on Monday from noon to 6:00pm and Tuesday morning.
Irene was born April 14, 1936 in Halifax County to the late Issac and Wille Morefield Wilmouth. She was baptized at Draper Christian Church.
She is survived by her siblings: Bessie Wilmouth Shumate (sister and loving caregiver for many years), Johnny Wilmouth, and Helen Walls.
Family will meet at the residence at other times.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.