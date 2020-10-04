Menu
Search
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irene Wilmouth Bailey
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Bailey, Irene WIlmouth

April 14, 1936 - October 3, 2020

Irene Wilmouth Bailey age 84, of 772 Stadium Drive, Eden passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at the Annie Penn Nursing Center.

A funeral service will be held at Fair Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00pm. A burial will follow at Dan View Cemetery, Eden, NC. Irene will "Lie-In State" on Monday from noon to 6:00pm and Tuesday morning.

Irene was born April 14, 1936 in Halifax County to the late Issac and Wille Morefield Wilmouth. She was baptized at Draper Christian Church.

She is survived by her siblings: Bessie Wilmouth Shumate (sister and loving caregiver for many years), Johnny Wilmouth, and Helen Walls.

Family will meet at the residence at other times.

Online condolences can be made to www.fairfuneralhome.com

Fair Funeral Home

PO Box 337 / 432 Boone Road, Eden, NC 27288
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
Oct
6
Lying in State
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
Oct
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.