Leonard, James



January 30, 1948 - September 26, 2020



James (Mike) Leonard, 72, passed away September 26, 2020. He was born January 30, 1948.



He was a retired paint and body shop owner and operator for over 30 years. He is survived by son Adam Angel (Kristie), daughters Anita Gannon (Kendall) and Mallory Everette; Grandchildren; Matthew, Emma, Ethan, Aaron, Alex, Malachi and Makayla.



He is preceded in death by parents Clarence and Ilene Angel of Kernersville and James Leonard of Florida and Margaret Tetiva of Silver City, his brothers Clarence (Bill) Angel, Donald Jessup and sisters; Doris Dobo, Linda Cockerham



A graveside service will be held at Randolph Memorial Park October 10, 2020 at 2PM. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.



Triad Cremation and Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.