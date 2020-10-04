Menu
Frank Macele Watterson
Watterson, Frank Macele

Our strong and amazing father, Frank M. Watterson, 87, left us on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy M. Watterson, on Sept. 21, 2020 and his youngest daughter, Nancy Colleen Watterson, in 2017.

He is survived by seven children, eighteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.

True gentleman that he was, Frank allowed his sweetheart to enter Heaven first, then followed close behind.

The family will celebrate their beautiful life together at a later date.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.
Steve, I'm so sorry for your loss.
Steve Planson
October 5, 2020