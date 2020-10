Carolyn Stafford



High Point — Carolyn Stafford, 61, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at The Greater Mt. Zion Temple at 503 Hughes St., Danville, VA 24541.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.