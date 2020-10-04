High Point — Thomas "Thom" Gill, 69, died Monday, September 28, 2020. Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday Oct. 10th at Christ's Way Church in Greensboro. Visitation will follow the service. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Christ's Way Church
, Greensboro, North Carolina
Thom had such a beautiful voice. He meant so much to the members at Oak Hill Friends. We enjoyed him at many of our functions. We will all truly miss him. Now he is singing in Heaven for God. Thom touched all our hearts. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.