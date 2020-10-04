Troxler, Doris Jean
September 13, 1933 - October 2, 2020
Doris Jean Troxler age 87, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at UNC Rockingham Hospital.
A graveside service will be held Monday, October 5th at 2:00pm in the Danview Cemetery, Eden, NC. and the service will be live streamed on Facebook for those who cannot attend the graveside. Doris will "lie-in-state" Sunday from 1:00pm to 6:00pm and Monday morning for anyone wanting to come sign the register book and pay their respects.
Ms. Troxler was born in Rockingham County September 12, 1933 to the late Ed and Ethel Troxler. She was a graduate of Morehead High School Class of 1951. Doris worked and retired from Belk of Eden. Doris was known for her voluntary work for the Eden Fire Department and her devotion to Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her special niece Gloria T. Corum; niece Dolores T. Sawyers and nephew Douglas M. Troxler, Jr.
Special friends, Beverly Rose, Joy Rodgers, Eugenia Corum, and Nicole Burns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Edith Frances Troxler.
A special Thank You to the UNC Rockingham Nursing Center and Hospital.
Donations can be made to the Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church, 200 S Bethel St. Eden, NC 27288
The family will meet at the home of her neice, Gloria Troxler Corum, 522 Orchard Dr. , Eden, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 4, 2020.