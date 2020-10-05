Barham, Donald Wayne



November 12, 1939 - October 2, 2020



Donald Wayne Barham, 80, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital.



A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Cochran and Rev. AC Brock officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Bethel Church Cemetery in Summerfield.



Wayne was born in Forsyth County to the late William J. Barham and Sarah Martin Barham. He was a veteran of the US Navy and was a retiree of the Madison Water Plant.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Murray Barham and son, Alan Barham.



Survivors are his daughters, Maria Wall and husband, Jimmy and Malisa Cochran and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Sean Cochran and fiancé, Kourtney, Sarah Cochran, Kamryn Wall and Joshua Barham; sisters, Linda Hershman and husband, Jay, Patsy Goodman and husband, John, Margie Ellington and husband, Danny and Eva Fox and husband, Steve.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Civic Center, c/o Betty Baynes, 249 Barham Road, Reidsville, NC 27320



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 5, 2020.