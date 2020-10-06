Gilstrap, Jr., Tony Scott
October 27, 1980 - October 2, 2020
Tony Scott Gilstrap, Jr. ("Scotty") journeyed home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, October 2, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Scotty was surrounded by his loving family.
Born October 27, 1980 in Warner Robins, Georgia, Scotty was a long-term employee of DISCCA Environmental Services in Greensboro where he acted as warehouse manager. Scotty had a passion for woodworking and horticulture.
Scotty is survived by his parents Mary Phibbs Powell (Summerfield), his father, Tony Scott Gilstrap, Sr., and stepmother Tina Moore Gilstrap (Honea Path, SC), his brother, Michael Gilstrap (wife, Samantha and daughters Addy and Anna), sister Alicia Atherton (husband, Nathan and daughter Macey), and paternal grandfather, JW Gilstrap of Greenville, SC. Scotty was likewise loved by a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scotty was preceded in death by his beloved fiancée, Jen Maloney of Cary, NC, maternal grandparents Rodney and Judy Phibbs, step-grandmother Wanda Phibbs, paternal grandmother Mildred Gilstrap, paternal step-grandmother Joan Gilstrap and paternal step-grandparents William and Judith Moore.
Outdoor services will be held graveside on Wednesday, October 7 at Mt. Bethel Church Cemetery at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. All social distancing and safe practices will be in place.
For those wishing to make donations in lieu of flowers, the family suggests the Christopher Reeve Foundation, Bethany United Methodist Church, 316 Witty Road, Summerfield, NC 27358 or Hodges Church of God, 4802 US 25, Hodges, SC 29653.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
