State, Sr., Larry G.



1942 - 2020



Larry Gene State, Sr., 78, of Greensboro, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his residence.



Following Larry's wishes, there will be no scheduled service.



Larry worked with Sunline Trucking for more than thirty years. He went on to retire from WRE Colortech. He was a huge fan of NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Richard Petty. He enjoyed flea markets and loved to be in his garage working on wood projects.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Vance and Mary Ellen Slate.



Larry is survived by his wife, Janice B. State; son, Gene State, Jr. (Teresa); three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Vance Slate (Peggy); sister, Martha Heck; and niece, Toni.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AuthoraCare Collective (formerly Hospice and Palliative Care), 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.