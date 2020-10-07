Kirkman, Judith "Judy" Ann
January 31, 1942 - April 13, 2020
JAMESTOWN- Judith "Judy" Ann Kirkman, 78, died Monday, April 13, 2020.
Judy was born on January 31, 1942 to the late John "June" Kirkman and Margaret Proctor Kirkman in Guilford County. She attended Jamestown High School. Judy was a faithful member of Oakdale United Methodist Church. She really loved her church and hymns. Judy enjoyed flowers, arts & crafts, and really enjoyed her hats, especially her straw hat and winter beret.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Thomas "Tommy" Kirkman.
Judy is survived by her sister-in-law, Pamela Kirkman, niece Brooke Schroeder (Craig), aunts and many cousins.
The family would like to thank the staff at Adams Farm Living and Rehab for all of the love and care that they showed to Judy. A very special thank you goes to Moses Cone Hospital and especially nurse Caitlin Walker on hall Two West.
The memorial service will be held Saturday, October 2nd at 2 p.m. at Jamestown United Methodist Church Oakdale Campus, 532 Oakdale Rd., with Dr. Don Haynes officiating. Inurnment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.
Memorials for Judy may be directed to Oakdale Campus-Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282.
Sechrest Funeral Service is serving the Kirkman family. Online condolences may be made at sechrestfunerals.com
Sechrest Funeral Service
High Point, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.