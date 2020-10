Hartwell Lanier King, Sr.



Reidsville — Hartwell Lanier King, Sr., died Sunday, October 4, 2020. Graveside services will be held privately. A public viewing will be Thursday afternoon, October 8 at Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.