Barber, Gussie Schofield
Gussie Schofield Barber, 88, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Westminster Gardens.
Gussie was born July 14, 1932 to the late Gus Spiro and Jettie Highfill Schofield. She was a member of Greensboro High School class of 1950, an executive secretary at Jefferson Standard Life, a key partner at Barber & Co. Realty, as well as a loving wife, mom, and friend to everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Barber (1980), her brothers, Zeke, and Wesley Schofield, and her sister, best friend and travel companion, Minnie Biggs.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Barber (Mitzi) and Brad Barber (Susan); and her grandchildren, Sarah Kennedy Barber and Chase Barber.
Family is being served by Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.