Albert Waters



Greensboro — Albert Waters, 88, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 12 at 11 a.m. at Saint Pius X Catholic Church, 2210 N. Elm Street. Arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2020.