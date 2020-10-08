Davis, Dr. Jerome Irvin "Jerry"
April 27, 1947 - October 6, 2020
Dr. Jerome Irvin "Jerry" Davis, 73, of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Jerry was born in Guilford County to the late Kirby and Claire Huneycutt Davis. He graduated from Wake Forest University and Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He was a kind and caring physician with a positive attitude and a smile for everyone and impacted the life of others through his work with NC Physicians Health Program "PHP" and Fellowship Hall. He was an active member at West Market United Methodist Church, where he participated in various programs. He was a proud Demon Deacon fan and loved golf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Davis, and sister, Joan Davis Matheny.
Survived by wife, Cathy Davis; daughter, Abbey; and grandson, Braxton; nieces, Betsy Driskell and Margaret Ray; and nephew Tripp Matheny.
The family would like to thank the caring professionals at Wesley Long and Moses Cone Hospitals who showed Jerry respect, compassion, and extraordinary care.
Anyone wishing to make a contribution please consider Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunston Road, Greensboro, NC 27405, West Market Church, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or charity of one's choice
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2020.