Dr. Jerome Irvin "Jerry" Davis
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Davis, Dr. Jerome Irvin "Jerry"

April 27, 1947 - October 6, 2020

Dr. Jerome Irvin "Jerry" Davis, 73, of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Jerry was born in Guilford County to the late Kirby and Claire Huneycutt Davis. He graduated from Wake Forest University and Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He was a kind and caring physician with a positive attitude and a smile for everyone and impacted the life of others through his work with NC Physicians Health Program "PHP" and Fellowship Hall. He was an active member at West Market United Methodist Church, where he participated in various programs. He was a proud Demon Deacon fan and loved golf.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Davis, and sister, Joan Davis Matheny.

Survived by wife, Cathy Davis; daughter, Abbey; and grandson, Braxton; nieces, Betsy Driskell and Margaret Ray; and nephew Tripp Matheny.

The family would like to thank the caring professionals at Wesley Long and Moses Cone Hospitals who showed Jerry respect, compassion, and extraordinary care.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution please consider Fellowship Hall, 5140 Dunston Road, Greensboro, NC 27405, West Market Church, 302 W. Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or charity of one's choice.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I always enjoyed working with Dr. Davis at the Urgent Care. He was genuine and taught me a lot about compassion. I will miss him and that contagious smile.
Matt D.
October 7, 2020
Paul: as a Northerner moving to the South, Jerry showed the way to becoming a southern gentleman. Tara: I have never met a more generous person and dedicated medical professional than Jerry Davis. We love you!!!
Paul and Tara Jernejcic
October 7, 2020
Very sad to learn of Dr. Ds passing. Many fond memories. Cant believe this dynamic man is no longer with us. Special place in my heart always for you.
Pat Taylor
October 7, 2020